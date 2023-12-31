Apple 2023 in review › ifun.de

Another year has passed, and it is now the 22nd in the history of ifun.de. We want to use the last day of the year to take a look back at the past 12 months through Apple Glasses. Below is a quick summary of the most important Apple news for 2023 from this standpoint, especially hardware and software innovations.

New Macs and HomePods in January

Apple's 2023 has started relatively early. Apple was able to present the first hardware innovations on January 17 and, along with the new Mac processors M2 Pro and M2 Max, also presented new versions of the MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

The presentation came just one day later Second generation HomePod The biggest surprise is that Apple has already announced that from now on it will only offer the HomePod mini.

After a hiatus in February, Apple had some small announcements in March. iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have been available since March 7 Also in yellow On March 28, the music app was launched, with a significant delay Classic Apple Music foot. Apple customers in the USA have been able to do this since this day Apple Pay Later Shop on credit.

After that, it's the calm before the storm, and the only thing worth noting here is the introduction of iPad apps for Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro on May 23.

WWDC: New product category and Mac updates

Apple's annual WWDC developer conference kicked off with a bang on June 5th. The Apple Vision Pro data glasses are intended to pave the way for a new product category and will be available in the USA as early as spring 2024.

In addition, Apple also introduced new Macs at its developer conference, and in addition to the Mac Studio upgrade, it also introduced the new model of the Mac Pro. Since then, the MacBook Air has also been available in a 15-inch screen size.

Apple benchmarks in June: this time with USB-C

From June we jump straight to September. Apple's traditional iPhone event was held this time on September 12. And in the event… iPhone 15 models – the The professional versions, this time with a titanium case – Beside New versions of Apple Watch gifts. The innovations accompanied the official release of iOS 17 and watchOS 10.

The most important side note: With the new generation of iPhones, Apple is saying goodbye to the Lightning port as a long-term companion, not least affected by the legal requirements announced in the European Union, and is relying on USB-C as a new interface for charging and data exchange.

October brings new Macs again

We also saw new devices from Apple the following October. The Apple Pencil has also been available with USB-C since October 17, and at an unusual time on October 31 at 1 a.m., a new iMac with an M3 processor and new versions of the MacBook Pro were announced.

Have you noticed that we haven't seen a new iPad in the last 12 months? The year 2023 will make history in this regard, as Apple has been innovating in this area of ​​products every year since the introduction of the first iPad in 2010. Against this background, next spring is even more favorable for innovations in the iPad field.

2024 will be marked by the Apple Vision Pro

There is no doubt that the Apple Vision Pro data glasses will be in the spotlight in 2024. Apple is diving into a completely new category of devices, which is certainly associated with many risks but is perhaps just as important and plausible. With its incredibly powerful processors, Apple can literally explore new worlds. We will certainly be able to judge better in a year whether this path actually leads to the future.

Wishing you a lovely celebration and a good start, we wish you all the best in 2024!