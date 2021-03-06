33 minutes, 6.5 meters – the Mars rover drives over the red planets for the first time

NASA talks about complete success. The probe did well on its first expedition since landing on Mars.

The probe left its first tracks on the surface of Mars: NASA has released the first images of the exploration tour. (March 5, 2021) France Press agency

The “persistent” spacecraft has successfully completed its first tour on the surface of Mars. According to NASA information on Friday, the spacecraft covered 6.5 meters two weeks after it landed on the red planet – and it took 33 minutes on Thursday. The trip was intended as a test of perseverance (in German roughly “staying power”). The robotic arm and tools were also tested.

“The four-wheel drive rover worked perfectly,” said engineer Anis Zarifyan, a NASA engineer. “We are now confident that our propulsion system is ready for use and can take us anywhere science takes us over the next two years.” , The Mars rover should cover distances of about 200 meters.

I am looking for a past life

The “Perseverance”, which weighs about 1,000 kilograms and the size of a small car, landed on February 18 after 203 days of flight and the 472 million kilometers it had traveled in a perilous maneuver in a dry lake on Mars. The rover will inspect this lake, which has a diameter of about 45 kilometers, over the next two years.

It took eight years to develop and build the $ 2.5 billion (about 2.2 billion euros) car. Its mission is to search for traces of past microbial life on Mars and study the planet’s climate and geology.

