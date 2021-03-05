Ghost of Tsushima Developers appointed as Tourism Ambassadors

The real island of Tsushima recently had to deal with a natural disaster and was supported by “Ghost of Tsushima” players, among others, in rebuilding important landmarks. Developers are now getting a prize for this.

Game director Nate Fox and Creative Director Jason Connell have been appointed two tourism ambassadors for Tsushima City, Nagasaki. Due to travel restrictions, the ceremony will be held digitally – however, both will receive an award and a letter of appreciation.

Chushima Mayor Hiroki Hitakatsu announced:

“[Fox und Connell] She carried the name and history of Tsushima around the world in this wonderful way. Even many Japanese don’t know the history of the genetic knockout period. I cannot thank them enough for telling them our story with such tremendous graphics and profound stories. “

To mark the occasion, Sony Interactive Entertainment is also working with the city on a game-based tourism campaign to encourage fans to learn more about the island and its main attractions.