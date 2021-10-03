Metroid Dread footage leaked online ahead of its launch next week

Klang Metroid Ingest He is the youngest victim of “leakage”. the interview Social media and pages like Reset to default, screenshots of the game are now running online rounds.

We’ve looked at certain parts of the internet ourselves and can confirm this. On one of the pages – with several excerpts – there were shots of the supposed “second” president of the game.

In other words, if you’re worried about spoilers, hold off on researching or researching the covers of Metroid Dread for the next five days until you get your own copy.

The game is already in the hands of reviewers and the Metroid Dread review will begin next week before the official launch. Metroid Dread has been described as The completion of the original Metroid sagaSo the story is expected to be very interesting.

“first 2D metroid A game with a new story from 19 years ago is coming to the Nintendo Switch this year. Metroid Dread is a direct sequel to Metroid Fusion from 2002 and ends with a five-part saga that focuses on the bizarre and interconnected destinies of bounty hunter Samus and the Metroids that began with the original Metroid for the NES. “

If we hear about more developments, we will definitely let you know.