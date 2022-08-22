AOC launches three monitors for the home office

Taiwanese monitor manufacturer AOC has introduced three new V5 series monitors. According to the manufacturer, the multifunctional monitors are particularly suitable for video conferencing and virtual teaching units at home. All three featured monitors feature a 2MP webcam, two 5W speakers and a USB-C port with 65W power delivery in a 4-port USB 3.2 hub.

Ultra fast screen

With a curved VA panel, the 34-inch Ultra Wide Monitor CU34V5CW offers the largest viewing area of ​​the three new monitors. According to the AOC, three to four windows can be displayed side by side to work efficiently. Its 1500R curvature improves peripheral vision and increases immersion in games and movies – all in UWQHD (3440 x 1440 pixels).

CU34V5CW Ultra-Fast Monitor from AOC. (Source: zVg)

The monitor is an excellent tool for all functions for work and entertainment. Compared to 16:9 models, it enables better multitasking at work as it can display more applications at the same time. With a contrast ratio of 3,000:1 and an aspect ratio of 21:9, blockbuster movies are a real pleasure in this model, according to the manufacturer. In addition, there is a refresh rate of 100 Hz, support for AMD Freesync and a low response time (1 ms MPRT, 4 ms GTG), which makes the screen perfectly suitable for gaming. The monitor can also display two sources at the same time using Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) modes.

For large and small workplaces

The 27-inch Q27V5CW has an IPS panel with a resolution of QHD (2560 x 1440), which delivers an optimal pixel density of this size. According to the manufacturer, a refresh rate of 75 Hz improves motion sharpness compared to conventional 60 Hz models, while wide viewing angles (178°/178°) and color accuracy (126 percent sRGB, 105 percent AdobeRGB, 98 percent DCI- P3) of this model thanks to IPS technology.

Q27V5CW from AOC. (Source: zVg)

24V5CW 24″ is the best choice for compact work tables. It’s smaller in size, but provides all the functionality of its larger siblings, the AOC wrote. The screen comes with an IPS panel for rich color rendering, FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution and 75Hz refresh rate.

24V5CW from AOC. (Source: zVg)

The AOC 24V5CW (RRP: 339 francs), Q27V5CW (RRP: 449 francs) and CU34V5CW (RRP: 629 francs) will be available from August 2022.

By the way: In May, AOC launched a very wide business screen. The show is aimed at music producers, broadcasters, video editors as well as aspiring private users, as you can read here.