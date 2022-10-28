Anya Taylor-Joy after filming Furiosa: ‘I’ve gotten tougher’

LOS ANGELES – Actress Anya Taylor-Joy (26, “Last Night in Soho”, “The Queen’s Gambit”) is feeling stronger than ever after filming the end-time action scene “Furiosa.”

“Thank you for making me tougher than I ever thought possible,” she wrote on Instagram. It was an honor and a privilege to work with such a talented, flexible and fun group.

The US-born Argentine-British actress published a picture of Australian director George Miller (77), who directed another Mad Max movie with the movie “Furiosa”. In addition to lead actress Taylor Joy, “Thor” star Chris Hemsworth plays in the thriller drama. “Furiosa” is about the history of “Mad Max: Fury Road” and the origin of the powerful fighter. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in 2024.

Miller directed three successful Mad Max films with Mel Gibson from 1979 to 1985. After a long break, the Australian made a comeback in 2015 with “Mad Max: Fury Road”. In Inferno’s End Time, Tom Hardy played road warrior Max Rokatansky, who fights against a warlord with Furiosa (Charlize Theron).