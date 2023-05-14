Any asset allocation is worth it

Reading time: 4 minutes
05/14/2023 09:35 Updated: 05/14/2023 09:35
Asset allocation largely determines portfolio performance. Experts recommend one asset class in particular.
Dear readers, this post is for DWN subscribers.
Gold, call money, stocks: How should investors best allocate their assets? (photo: iStock.com/filmfoto)
Photo: Photo Film
The article is available only to subscribers
If you have previously logged in via FB/G+, please use the “Forgot Password” feature and enter your email address there.
You will then receive a link that you can use to log in and set a password.
Forgot your password?
After entering your name or email address, you will receive an email with which you can register and set a password.
Read many articles for free. Order the newsletter, sign up and keep reading.
No obligation – no subscription.
Are you already registered? Register
Registration and registration assistance: [email protected]
Do you want access? Read now!
Including the daily newsletter
Instant and unlimited access
Less ads