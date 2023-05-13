MCC is involved in the elite private university in Austria

MCC said on Friday that Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC) has acquired a stake in Modul University in Vienna, providing new educational and training opportunities for Hungarians and students from the Carpathian Basin studying there. She added that MCC continues to expand its international network and participate in serious international research projects – reports the MTI news agency.

By uploading a video, you agree to YouTube’s Privacy Policy.

learn more download the video Always unblock YouTube



MODUL University was founded 15 years ago as a private university focused on tourism and its academic programs are constantly expanding. The university said in a statement that today it is considered an elite, internationally recognized university. Compared to 80 students in three courses in 2007, 1,100 students currently study international management, sustainable development, applied sciences, tourism and service management at the Vienna and Nanjing sites.

By uploading a video, you agree to YouTube’s Privacy Policy.

learn more download the video Always unblock YouTube

The university unit also offers high-level practical training and conducts research projects in which MCC teachers and researchers can now also participate. MCC launched an internship program in Brussels last fall, giving students first-hand experience of how the European Union works, and a few weeks ago signed a cooperation agreement with ESMT University Berlin, allowing 20 students per year to study at Germany’s leading business school, the statement said. An agreement has also been signed with the Roger Scruton Legacy Foundation, allowing MCC students to attend the best universities in the UK. The new acquisition will bring in faculty from the University of Notre Dame, Columbia University and the London School of Economics to help expand MCC.