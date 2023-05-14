Solar storm warning on May 16, 2023: just before Ascension Day! Experts fear the impact of the plasma cloud

Another solar storm could threaten Earth. On May 12, 2023, a cloud of plasma was thrown into space, which could hit our planet in a few days. Experts warn about this.

A solar storm may threaten Earth in the coming days. Photo: AdobeStock/lukszczepanski

A few days ago, a solar flare produced a coronal mass ejection (CME). The solar plasma cloud is now moving towards Earth and could lead to a solar storm. Although the date of the impact has already been determined, it is still not clear exactly what the consequences threaten the Earth.

Warning of a solar storm for 05/16/2023: Experts warn of minor geomagnetic storms

“Small CME Coming” reportsspaceweather.comNOAA meteorologists say the CME could hit Earth’s magnetic field on May 16. He needs to fear catastrophe: “Only smaller G1-magnetic storms are expected.”

theNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has not yet issued an official solar storm warning. The Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, also maintains a low profile. We can be excited.

The consequences of a deadly sun storm! This is how dangerous space weather can be on Earth

Solar storms can have major impacts on life on Earth. They can cause serious malfunctions in electrical appliances and even paralyze entire power grids. In addition, radio and mobile phone networks can be disrupted by radiation. Satellites also suffer from the solar storm because they are not surrounded by a protective atmosphere. However, in most cases, solar storms can only be observed by the northern lights.

