Andrey Raggilli of Graubünden can cheer at the World Championships for freestyle swimming in Aspen. In tough weather conditions, he climbed to the podium in the slopestyle competition and won the gold medal. Out of a total of three runs, his third game was the best, at 90.65 points.

In the past, Ragitli has acted without luck at major events. The 22-year-old has climbed the podium 20 times in 39 World Cup matches, but has yet to win the World Cup or Olympic medal.

Additionally, the second Graubünden driver showed a good performance in Aspen. Kim Goebser, the second Swiss in the men’s swimming final, clinched fifth place.

Silver for women

Switzerland has also managed to celebrate the Medal of Success among women. Mathilde Grimmod wins a silver medal in the downhill swimming competition. Grimmud, the Olympic runner-up in Pyeongchan, had only to admit defeat to Chinese Eileen Gu, who had already won in a half-pipe on Friday. The bronze went to Megan Oldham from Canada.

Slopestyle’s Swiss Olympic champion Sarah Hofflin was unable to qualify after falling into training and thus also missed the final.

Julia Tano from Graubünden was unable to participate. A training fall for the annual X-Games Invitation Competition in Aspen has commissioned her participation in the World Cup. Once again, the 22-year-old from Graubünden missed a major event due to injury. Instead of participating in the World Cup, the big winner in air discipline deals with her broken arm in Switzerland. (sda / so)