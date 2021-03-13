SV Henstedt-Ulzburg: Denis Limani comes from New York with Bundesliga experience

The 23-year-old’s transfer to Henstedt-Ulzburg is largely due to SV coaches Dominic Fisici Was launched. “Denise and I know each other from our time together at Eintracht Norderstedt, where I was already his coach. The connection never broke after that. I am glad that we can now revive our old bond.” Show

Lehmanni moved from Norderstedt to Holstein Kiel, where he played thirty times in the German Under-19 League, scoring four goals. After a one-year buffer spell at SV Roggenburg (Uberliga Hamburg, 19 games, 1 goal), the left-footed player went to the United States in the summer of 2017, where he was one of the coveted places in the Concordia Clippers ranks in Bronxville (New York) US College League .

After three years in the US, Limani is on the verge of returning to Germany. “I asked Denise if he would like to play with me again after he comes back and he said yes. Under other circumstances we might not have been able to win a first-class player like the First Division.” Fseisi particularly praises Lemani’s speed and individual skills. In the coming days, HU wants to announce more details about the future squad.