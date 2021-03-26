Analyzing American Foreign Policy – Biden is sorting out America’s friends and enemies

The new president puts a stalled foreign policy under Trump back on track. This has consequences for Switzerland, and especially for China. Christoph Munger

Competition, cooperation and enmity – depending on the situation: Chinese President Xi Jinping and Joe Biden, still here as Vice President of the United States, in Beijing (August 2011). Photo: Lintao Chang (AFP)

Joe Biden didn’t let anything burn anymore. Once in office, the US president subjected his country to a radical vaccination treatment. To mitigate the economic consequences of the epidemic, cash printing machines were installed in them Gang. Now drHe is 78 years old Trying to adjust US foreign policy as well. During his election campaign, he had already announced that under his command, Thürden United States of America «Sit at the table again».

Biden rose to take this place. He also changed the arrangement of the table: dictators and dictators from Vladimir Putin to Mohammed bin Salman to Donald Trump are no longer there. «Friend» Kim Jung-a. The Western Allies returned for this purpose, from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who made Biden the first visit according to an ancient tradition, to Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron. The new American president has recounted America’s friends and enemies.

Biden is upset that the West is at a turning point in the rivalry of values.

In his first speech at dinner he delivered in Munich Security Conference Pause, Biden was upset because West was at a turning pointR In a competition of values ​​with an increasingly self-confident China and defiant Russia. “Democracy does not come by accident. The President of the United States demanded that we defend, strengthen and renew it, clearly distinguishing himself from his predecessor.

He wants to urge China to respect human rights: US President Joe Biden in his first press conference. Photo: Oliver Contreras (EPA)

At the same time, America’s allies are held accountable. During the Trump years, they had reason to complain because the US president ignored them. At the same time, this provided them with an excuse to remain ineffective when dealing with authoritarian regimes. So this happened to the German chancellor, despite Washington’s controversial criticism Nord Stream gas pipeline From Russia to Germany.

The fact that the US President called Vladimir Putin a “murderer” was undiplomatic, but it is not a mistake.

Meanwhile, there is mounting evidence that Europeans are not succumbing to all political principles cherished by business interests. With sanctions against Russia they even anticipated the Americans. Shortly thereafter, the US government decided, too Toxicity Kremlin critics Alexei Nawalni To respond by the KGB. That US President Vladimir Putin «the killer» Referred to, he was not diplomaticAnd the But it’s not a mistake – and it’s not just a nod to the Kremlin, but also to dithering allies.

«The relationship between the United States and China will be competitive when necessary; Cooperative if possible; And hostile if necessary»: US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (second from right) meets with a Chinese delegation in Anchorage, Alaska. Photo: Frederick J. Brown (AP)

Actions against China appear to be coordinated. Europeans once again led the way with the first sanctions since the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989. Currently, only a few regional officials in Xinjiang have been affected. The communist regime is accused of committing serious human rights violations against the Muslim minority, as satellite photos and leaked documents suggest. And she reaffirmed in her first press conference on Thursday BEden wants to urge China to respect human rights. is being Minister of Foreign Affairs Anthony Blinken and Josep Borrell, The head of foreign policy of the European Union, wants to talk regularly about China from now on, as they agreed this week.

The transatlantic alliance is an important part of Biden’s strategy to encircle China.

Sanctions hardly harm those in power in Russia and China. However, it is significant because it revives the old alliance between the United States and Europe. The transatlantic alliance is an important part of Biden’s strategy to encircle China. But not the only one: The US President recently hosted the first Quadruple Summit, why «Quadruple security dialogue» Situations. it’s the truth Hs sI am on the verge of a loose alliance between Japan, India, Australia and the United States that was formed after the tsunami of 2004 to coordinate aid.

Now it’s about resisting the growing influence of China in the Indo-Pacific, the keywords are Taiwan, the South China Sea and of course. NThe New Silk Road. In addition, the so-called «Five eyes»It cooperated with the intelligence services of Great Britain, the United States of America, New Zealand, Australia and CanadaAnd the Chinese Condemned the action of Hong Kong – To Beijing’s unmistakable inconvenience.

No one has benefited from the isolation between Washington and its allies during the Trump years like China. Such abstinence was a regular occurrence in Beijing «East opensAnd the And the West descends» improvised. Recently, after the storming of the Capitol building in Washington, or in the face of Trump’s never-ending talk about electoral fraud. Meanwhile, some tension appears to be spreading in Beijing, as the regime’s violent reaction to European sanctions suggests.

Washington is assuming once again the responsibility that the status of the great power brings with it, especially democracy.

So, does Biden’s foreign policy amendment really have an effect? At least he never doubted that the United States would need its allies to meet a challenge like modern China. Trump’s shortsightedness «USA FFirstly» War dstrongholdTightly inappropriate. Meanwhile, Washington is taking charge once againHThat the status of superpower, especially democracy, brings with it.

With that – not just with Trillion dollar investment programs Joe Biden is associated with a role model. Franklin D. Roosevelt argued shortly before the United States entered World War II that a world in which dictatorships are as powerful as the NazisDrGermany and the Japanese Empire ruled their territories «An shabby and dangerous place to live. ” In such a world, like this RooseveltEven the United States is not safe, even though it is surrounded by innocuous neighbors.

The Federal Council need not be affected by the aggressive reaction of the Chinese ambassador.

Even Switzerland, stationed in the West, cannot avoid taking on the challenge in the Far East. Through its new strategy on China, the Federal Reserve has identified the dilemma facing Swiss policy. Despite the large commercial interests of the local economy Oceanminster Ignazio Cassis China violates human rights. Also talked about «Authoritarian currents, “geopolitical aspirations,” and “oppressed minorities.” After all, this is the beginning. The Chinese ambassador in Bern with his aggressive reaction He wanted to be destroyed on the spot. The Swiss government need not be affected by this; The diplomats that Beijing sends love to use intimidation. (Read commentary on the Swiss strategy for China here.)

Introduced the New Swiss Strategy for China: Federal Chancellor Ignacio Cassis. Photo: Anthony Annex (Keystone)

Although dealing with China has become more confrontational, this is not the end of the dialogue. Even with a dictatorship like China, the West has common interests, be it in climate policy, in fighting the epidemic or in dealing with Iran and North Korea. Unlike Trump, who initially signed and then insulted Chinese ruler Xi Jinping, Biden takes a different approach. Depending on the topic, she sits at a table with the china. «The relationship between the United States and China will be competitive when necessary; Cooperative if possible; And hostile if necessary»Bring it up US Secretary of State Blinken To an extent, to a degree. It’s a position that also gives Switzerland enough room to adequately deal with Beijing.