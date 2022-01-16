An undersea volcanic eruption was felt near Tonga, Switzerland

The eruption of an undersea volcano near the Kingdom of Tonga in the South Pacific has traveled around the world and was also measurable in Switzerland.
The basics in brief
- Switzerland felt the eruption of the submarine volcano in Tonga.
- The meteorological service wrote on Twitter, that the explosion flew around the world.
The metonnews tweet said that the explosion surrounded the globe. Just before 9 pm on Saturday, a similar pressure signal was recorded on almost all Swiss weather stations: “The pressure wave coming from the volcano near Tonga, which encircles the entire globe!”
also Meteoschweiz I reported a brief, distinct change in pressure. Air pressure and expansion are evidence of a shock wave. The pressure wave swept across Switzerland at 9 pm and could be observed at all stations. It is also found in neighboring countries.
The eruption from an undersea volcano was huge
The eruption of the submarine Hongga-Tonga-Hunga-Hapai volcano off Tonga began on Friday in led to tsunami warnings in many parts of the Pacific Ocean. There are reports in Tonga itself for floods and ash. The exact extent is not yet known, however, because it is in the island country Internet Fail.
Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai has been active since December. The volcano is located about 30 kilometers southeast of the island of Fonuafo’ou in Tonga (also known as Falcon Island). Satellite images showed the huge eruption (see above).
“Typical entrepreneur. Lifelong beer expert. Hipster-friendly internet buff. Analyst. Social media enthusiast.”