AiAi Replaces Bananas with Beans • Nintendo Connect

Super Monkey Banana Ball Mania Will be available in stores October 5, 2021 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. SEGA celebrates with us Falling Men: The Ultimate Knockout Super Monkey Ball 20th Anniversary. An exclusive AiAi costume rolls into the jungle dome – here you can watch the trailer:

The Monkey from Jungle Island enters the jungle dome as a special outfit in Fall Guys and is available today through Thursday, September 30, 2021. This special 20th anniversary collaboration comes just in time for the upcoming release of Super Monkey Banana Ball Mania in order to celebrate.

It’s no stranger to the carefree leader of the most famous gang of monkeys on Jungle Island, traversing treacherous paths or avoiding obstacles. AiAi joins the jungle adventure in her signature orange “A” shirt and oversized ears. It’s now entering Fall Guys Season 5 and is available for a limited time for ten crowns in the in-game Fall Guys Store. Don’t mind…no safe bean as players jump and stumble across a jungle dome in this epic co-op!