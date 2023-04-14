After the exit in Monte Carlo – Zverev rages against Medvedev: “One of the most unfair players”

After his defeat in the round of 16 in Monte Carlo, Zverev is not comfortable and harshly criticizes his opponent Medvedev.

It is possible that Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will never be friends. After the knockout round at the ATP tournament in Monte Carlo, the German called his Russian opponent Medvedev “one of the most unfair players in the world.”

“I take integrity and sportsmanship very seriously. Unfortunately,” Zverev said after losing 6:3, 5:7, 6:7 (7:9) after more than three hours. sky. On Thursday evening, the two-time Olympic champion served to win the match: 5:4 in the second and third sets. But Medvedev fell behind and saved two match points in the decisive tiebreaker and advanced to the quarter-finals.

The rivalry between Roger and Rafa was appreciated everywhere because they were always fair to each other. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about him.

From the point of view of the 25-year-old from Hamburg, sometimes by unfair means. When the score was 5: 4 for Zverev in the second set, the Russian removed the netting post when he went to the bench and put it on the court – he was not warned about this. “He’s trying to do everything when he’s behind. He’s also trying to do that scene,” Zverev said.

At 4: 3 in Zverev’s third set, the Russian took a toilet break, “although there was no more,” said Zverev, who considered the former US Open winner Medvedev one of the best designated players in the world.

Zverev himself is also critical

At the same time, the German practiced self-criticism. “Of course you could argue that I shouldn’t let that distract me. That too is entirely my fault. But I still believe fairness in sport should always be a part of it.”

Both would have “incredible competition” – similar to former world number one Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. “But one of the reasons Roger and Rafa were so popular and their rivalry appreciated all over the world is that they have always been fair to each other. Unfortunately, you can’t say that about him, ”Zverev concluded after the eighth defeat in the fourteenth comparison.