Merle Homer Wins The Magical PSD Bank Meeting In Dortmund

It’s hard to stop Merle Homeier right now. At the PSD Bank indoor meeting in Dortmund, the long jump from Böckburg beat its rivals by 6.47 meters and won the competition. Hungarian Anasztázia Nguyen (6.38 metres) came in second. The third was Abigail Iruzuru (6.33 metres) from Great Britain. “I am also satisfied with myself,” said the 22-year-old who competes with LG Göttingen. But there were competitions after which Homer was much happier. “I would have wished for more, but you can’t always jump to a new personal best.” Her coach Frank Reinhardt praised her development: “A year ago we were really happy with the distance, now it’s normal.” Show

Homer had her new personal best indoor performance last week when she landed in front of Malaika Mihambo by 6.66 metres. Even if it wasn’t the current world champion and Olympic champion initially this time around, the Schaumburg woman had to assert herself against a strong field of participants. Among other things, the European Under-23 champion Petra Farkas of Hungary (6.29 metres) left. But for everyone it was “enchanted,” says Homer, referring to the initial difficulties that went through the entire field. The 22-year-old did not hit the board perfectly, did not reach her top speed and lost a few centimeters.

However: "The competition is strengthening my confidence. It was a strong field and I did the best difficult conditions." Next Sunday, in addition to determining the place, the distance could be appropriate again: Homeier will be first at the ISTAF internal meeting in Dusseldorf.