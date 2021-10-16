‘AEW Rampage’ Release Preview Today & ‘Buy-In’ Show – Against which team will the Lucha Brothers defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship in ‘AEW Dynamite’? – Current ratings in the UK and Canada

– AEW will be a guest at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL next night, in addition to the ‘Rampage’ release, there will be a one-hour ‘Buy In’ pre-show running from 3:00 AM GST. Youtube. Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty, Tai Conte vs. Santana Jarrett and Brian Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki’s dream match have been announced in this free demo.

Immediately after that he continues on TNT with “Rampage”. Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos will make his wrestling debut on this show. The 37-year-old Brazilian competes alongside The Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page) against The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sammy Guevara). In the corner of the heel, next to Paul Lambert, will be Jorge Masvidal, another former UFC champion. CM Punk vs Matt Sydal and Robbie Soho vs The Bunny has also been confirmed. In Germany, the show will be next Monday from 10:05 pm. TNTSerie The first broadcast, then next Thursday, for free and in full length Youtube chest.

All Elite Wrestling „Rampage #10: Buy-In“

Ort: James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, USA

First broadcast: October 15, 2021 days Youtube

Time: 3 a.m. (the night of October 16, 2021)

Singles match

Brian Danielson vs. Minoru Suzuki

Singles match

Bobby Fish vs Lee Moriarty

Singles match

Ty Conte vs. Santana Garrett

All Elite Wrestling „Rampage #10“

Ort: James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida, USA

It was first broadcast on October 15, 2021

tag team match

Junior dos Santos and Men of the Year (Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page) (with Paul Lambert and Jorge Masvidal) vs. Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager and Sami Guevara)

Singles match

CM Punk vs Matt Sydal

Singles match

Ruby Soho vs Rabbit

– In the evening from Saturday to Sunday, he will then continue with “AEW Dynamite” and for this show, among other things, the title defense of the AAA World Tag Team Champions Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix ​​against an unknown team has been announced. According to the story, Lucha Brothers meet close friends of Andrade El Idolo, so of course the assumption is that they are two AAA stars. At last weekend’s AAA show “Heroes Inmortales XIV,” Lucha Brothers of Dragon Lee and Dralistico faced off, which of course led to speculation that these would be Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix’s opponents in “Dynamite.” As Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AAA and AEW are working together on this story, but there’s a good chance that the angle with Dragon Lee and Dralistico was just a deliberately set wrong path.

– The first broadcast of ‘AEW Dynamite #104’ on British television on ITV4 on October 1, 2021 saw 151,000 viewers. Good result considering that the show didn’t start until 11:10pm UK time.