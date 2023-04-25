AEW Crash Expected To Take Off In The US On TNT Ratings – AEW In The UK And Canada – Preview Tonight’s AEW Dark Edition – AEW Rampage #88 Completely FREE

While the new Saturday night All Elite Wrestling show has yet to be officially announced, Wrestling Observer’s Andrew Zarian revealed where in the US the show will air. Accordingly, “AEW Collision” will be shown on TNT on Saturday evenings from 8 pm to 10 pm local time.

– The 12th April 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite premiered in the UK on 14th April 2023 (from 9pm UK time) on ITV4, watched by 115,000 viewers. Compared to the previous week (80,000 viewers as of 11:05 p.m.), the number of viewers increased significantly.

Meanwhile, in Canada on TSN3, the release of “Dynamite” itself on April 12, 2023 saw 116,000 viewers, of whom 62,000 were in the main Canadian target group P25-54 (last week 101,000 viewers, of whom 57,000 were on P25-54).

For comparison: the release of “RAW” on April 10, 2023 was seen by 254,000 viewers in Canada, including 133,000 of the P25-54’s main Canadian audience. “Smackdown” was tuned in on April 14, 2023 by 147,600 viewers, including 61,500 viewers on P25-54.

So far, six matches have been announced for today’s edition of ‘AEW DARK’. Among others, matches of The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) against Varsity Athletes (Tony Nese & Josh Woods), Lee Johnson against Blake Christian as well as Brian Pillman Jr. took place. and Brock Anderson vs. & Cesare Bononi) presented. The show will be shown next night from 1 am German time AEW YouTube channel aired for the first time. Here’s the full lineup for today’s release:

All Elite Wrestling “AEW Dark #192” (Recording: 03/24/2023)

Location: All Elite Zone (Universal Studios) in Orlando, Florida, USA

First broadcast: April 25, 2023 on YouTube

tag team match

The Dark Order (John Silver and Alex Reynolds) vs. The Olympians (Tony Nese and Josh Woods with Mark “Smart” Sterling)

Singles match

Lee Johnson vs. Blake Christian

tag team match

Brian Pillman Jr. & Brock Anderson (w/Arn Anderson) vs. The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth and Cesare Bononi w/ Peter Avalon)

tag team match

Emi Sakura & Mai Suruga (with Balian Aki) vs. Rika Tahaka & Ashley d’Amboise

Singles match

Zack Clayton vs. Jake Logan

Singles match

Harley Cameron (w/ QT Marshall and Aaron Solo) vs. Mafiosa

