Michael Windler and Laura: The Next Setback in the US Entertainment

It looks like he’s running out of money for singer Michael Windler, 50, who is drawing controversy for his swearing. In Germany, he owes the tax office nearly 1 million euros. Apparently, the money he got from his pregnant wife Laura Mueller (22) is now also a rarity in the US.
The latest indicator: his waterfront property (1040 sqm) in Punta Gorda is for sale.
Bought this in 2020 after selling the villa in Cape Coral for €767,000 (gain about €400,000) on the Peace River. Presumably for 237,000 euros. Wendler reportedly did not buy the land privately, but as president of “Peace River 2021 Inc.”
► According to BILD information, it is now offered for sale on the Internet for the equivalent of about 283,000 euros (BILD has the ad).
BILD LEARN: Wendler actually wanted to put a dream home on his property. The building plan available to BILD that he commissioned shows that he was planning to build a flat roof bungalow with three bedrooms (two of them with a bathroom), large windows in the entrance area, very spacious garage for three to four cars, master suite with walk-in closet and a large hallway.
According to experts, the construction would have increased the value of the property with a dock for boats to between 900 and 1 million euros. According to BILD Information, Wendler had a building permit. But instead of building now selling.
The offer to sell comes after the planned television deal with RTL2, for which he and his wife Laura would have received around €500,000, has expired. After public criticism and a move away from RTL, the station again shelved the project.
