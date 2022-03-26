According to the Kremlin, Defense Minister Shoigu is still active

Defense Minister Shoigu is active and has a lot to do. The Kremlin denies allegations of his disappearance.
The basics in brief
- According to Kremlin spokesman Peskov, Defense Minister Shoigu is still in office.
- Some media had previously speculated about Schoigu’s health condition.
Russian Defense Minister Shoigu has not been seen in public for a long time. Various media speculated about his health condition. Russians Government He denied speculation about the long absence of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu from the public.
«defense minister She has a lot to do right now.” KremlinSpokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Thursday in front of reporters. Shoigu was president during a Security Council meeting Vladimir Putin Aware of the conduct of the military operation in Ukraine. Peskov later informed Russian news agencies.
The 66-year-old Defense Minister Shoigu can usually be seen regularly on state TV shows. But according to media reports, since March 11 he has not had any public news Postings noticed more.
The absence of Russian government officials often leads to rumors of diseases, such as the authorities Reluctance to give information. Some media speculation about the health of Schoigu Kremlin– Speaker Peskov is back. In the midst of the conflict in Ukraine “is not the time to appear in the media.”
