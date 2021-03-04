science

A volcanic eruption in Iceland may be imminent

March 4, 2021
Faye Stephens

In the wake of a series of earthquakes in southwest Iceland, signs of an eruption are imminent. Early Wednesday afternoon, there was a series of small earthquakes, which happened very quickly one after the other and with increasing intensity, Vedurstofa Kristín Jónsdóttir, natural hazards coordinator at Icelandic Meteorological Agency, said in a joint press conference with the head of civil affairs. Protect Feder Rennison on Wednesday. A volcanic eruption has not started, but it may happen within the next few hours or days.

