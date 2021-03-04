A volcanic eruption in Iceland may be imminent

In the wake of a series of earthquakes in southwest Iceland, signs of an eruption are imminent. Early Wednesday afternoon, there was a series of small earthquakes, which happened very quickly one after the other and with increasing intensity, Vedurstofa Kristín Jónsdóttir, natural hazards coordinator at Icelandic Meteorological Agency, said in a joint press conference with the head of civil affairs. Protect Feder Rennison on Wednesday. A volcanic eruption has not started, but it may happen within the next few hours or days.

Underground volcanic activity in the Reykjanes Peninsula southwest of Reykjavik currently occurs mainly between the Litli Hrútur and Keilir Mountains. In total, more than 17,000 earthquakes have occurred in the region in the past few days. It reached its strongest strength of 5.6 on the Richter scale on the morning of February 24, 2021.

Experts searched the area by helicopter, looking for clear signs of a volcanic eruption, but so far they have not found anything. Around 3,300 people live in Grindavík – the city most likely to be affected by a volcanic eruption. However, it is currently unlikely that the place will need to be evacuated.

In the opinion of experts, there is not much danger to the population. Therefore air traffic is unlikely to be affected. Icelanders expect pyroclastic flows, but not such a dramatic situation as the Eyjafjallajökull eruption in 2010, which paralyzed international air traffic for an extended period of time. (dam)