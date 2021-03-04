science

The fastest laser-assisted random number generator so far

March 4, 2021
Faye Stephens

Using a simple laser, the team created the fastest random number generator ever built. Uses fluctuations in light intensity to create randomness – a desirable resource for data coding and scientific simulations. As a physicist and a fellow reporting for Science. Upgrading can result in devices small enough to fit into a single computer chip.

