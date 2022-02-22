90 Plus | Bayern Munich | Gravenbrich will come, two more will go

News

news | Following rumors from the Netherlands that Ryan Gravenberch could move to Bayern Munich in the summer, the German outlet is now following suit. And so it seems that the change in Ajax’s talent has become more realistic. At the same time, two midfielders are likely to leave Bayern Munich.

Gravenbrich must come and Tolisso and Roca can go

The Bayern Munich He is already in the middle of planning people for next season. While the German record champions are looking for reinforcements to the central defence, for example with the departure of Niklas Sule (26), the central midfield is currently a key planning point. And this is where it gets more specific. After Dutch sources reported this a few days ago Ryan Gravenburg (19) He should move to Bayern Munich and put him in Sports 1 Now also the first German broker.

Bayern Munich should already be among my advisors AjaxThe tours continued. It is true that there is still “a long way to go” before an agreement is reached, but Munich’s interest is indisputable. GravenberchA huge talent in the center of the field, set to cost 30 million euros. His contract in Amsterdam is valid until 2023.

Sports 1 However, reports also indicate two imminent departures in midfield at Bayern Munich. so that it is Corentin Tolisso (27) and Marc Rocca (25) There is no future in Munich. In Tolisso’s case, the high risk of injury – he tore muscle fibers only in the last match – is the argument against extending his expired contract. Despite the positive tactics this season, Roca has yet to assert herself, so leaving is probably the best thing for everyone involved.

