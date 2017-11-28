Psychologist discusses Connecticut’s opioid epidemic

Connecticut’s experience and response to the opioid crisis will be the focus of a presentation to be held on Friday, Dec. 1 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Center for Senior Activities at 21 Imperial Avenue in Westport.

The free event, with guest speaker Susan Wolfe Bouffard, PhD. of the Connecticut Department of Mental Health & Human Services (DMHAS), is being co-sponsored by the Friends of The Senior Center and the League of Women Voters of Westport.

The state’s Chief Medical Examiner reported in August that an average of nearly three Connecticut residents are dying each day from accidental drug intoxication. The state is now on the way to hit a record of more than 1,000 annual opioid-related deaths by the end of 2017.

A licensed clinical psychologist, Ms. Bouffard has worked with DMHAS for 32 years, primarily in addiction services. Over the past five years, her work at DMHAS has primarily focused on projects and block grants related to the opioid epidemic and in conducting training sessions on naloxone (narcan), the medication that reverses opioid overdoses. She also serves on the Statewide Opioid Overdose Prevention Workgroup and on the Prevention Subcommittee of the Alcohol and Drug Policy Council. Her article, The Opioid Crisis and the Physician’s Role in Contributing to It, was published in the Connecticut Medical Society Journal in the June/July 2016 issue.

For additional information, call the Center at 203-341-5099 or visit the LWV website at lwvwestportct.org.