New Weston Board of Selectmen approves $15k to hire solar energy consultant

Weston’s new Board of Selectmen, Chris Spaulding, Brian Gordon and Stephan Grozinger, had its first meeting on Thursday, Nov. 16.

“I’m sitting between two gentlemen that have demonstrated deep and profound commitment to the town and its values,” said Spaulding at the meeting. “I expect great things out of this board and I am very excited to work with them.”

The first item of business for the new board was about appointing an acting first selectman should Spaulding temporarily be unable to serve. The appointment is made necessary by section 5.3 of the town charter.

The board appointed Gordon as the chief executive officer should Spaulding be unable to serve.

Solar energy

The board unanimously approved a $15,000 supplemental appropriation to hire an energy consultant to present the town with different proposals, costs and pricing for alternative energy options.

During the administration of First Selectman Gayle Weinstein, the town opted into an agreement that maintained an option for the town to buy into solar power.

“In essence, First Selectman Gayle Weinstein signed a letter of interest for the town to be a part of a program where a developer would build solar panels in eastern Connecticut and the town could agree to purchase a certain amount of electricity,” said Town Administrator Jonathan Luiz. “We’ve remained interested in this deal over time.”

The town has worked with Westport-based Solomon Energy, which is involved with the solar project in eastern Connecticut and can potentially bring the solar initiative to town. Weston has by Sunday, Jan. 28, to buy into the deal.

The $15,000 appropriation is for the town to hire a consultant to advise the town on the best alternative energy options for Weston.

“One thing we can do is find out how this opportunity stacks up against the open market,” said Luiz. “The consultant could put together a request for proposal, solicit proposals from other solar companies, perhaps to put solar on our roofs or at the transfer station. After evaluating those we can see how those stack up with the proposal from Solomon Energy.”

Luiz said the appropriation was a sufficient amount to hire a consultant to do the due diligence this process requires. “If we get going on this now, I think there’s enough time to get this done before Jan. 28,” he said.

The finance board needs to approve the supplemental appropriation before the town can hire a consultant. Luiz said he plans to organize a special meeting for the finance board to ensure the process is done quickly.

Amy Sanborn

The selectmen unanimously voted to reappoint Amy Sanborn to the library board. Sanborn was the recent recipient of an Exceptional Service Award from the Association of Connecticut Library Boards.

Sanborn has served as chair of the library’s board of trustees since 2010, said Spaulding, and has “shepherded the library renovation project and delivered a beautiful library.”

Sanborn responded that in addition to the renovation, the board of trustees has conducted a director search, hired new children’s librarians, done strategic planning and technology plannings, and is starting to talk about the renovation of the children’s room. “We’re working with Jonathan [Luiz] to get grant money for that,” she said.

Sanborn said the library is continuing to expand its range of programs. The board is also conducting a search for an assistant children’s librarian.

Appointments and resignations

The board unanimously appointed Peter Shih to the library board for a term to end Dec. 31, 2019.

The board unanimously accepted the resignation of Hillary Mandell and Keith Brooks from the Commission for the Arts.

The board unanimously approved the reappointment of Jim Smith, Robert Turner and Jim Von Rosenvinge to the Conservation Commission for a term to end Dec. 31, 2021.

The board unanimously approved the reappointment of Mark Crowley and Michael Schramm to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term to end Dec. 31, 2021.

The board unanimously accepted the resignation of Gordon Green as the Dial-A-Ride van driver.