Planning and Zoning candidate debate

Weston’s League of Women Voter’s held a series of debates, including for the Planning and Zoning Commission on Saturday, Oct. 7
The Planning and Zoning Commission has four candidates running for three spots, including three incumbents, so the debate offered a chance for new candidate Harry Falber, a Democrat to showcase his opinions.
Falber, along with Democrat Sally Korsh and Republicans Tom Failla and Britta Lerner discussed the possibility of zoning changes, environmental initiatives and how Weston’s “downtown” can be improved.
When asked if two-acre zoning is “sacrosanct,” Falber said that he thinks it is.
“It should not be changed and we need to make sure we keep that,” he said. “It’s one of the two unique things that bring generations of people here to Weston, the second being our school system.”
Lerner said two-acre zoning should be preserved but thinks there is flexibility to make additional zoning adjustment if the town decides that it wants them.
“A couple of cluster housing projects have come up, I’m not advocating cluster housing per se but there’s a lot of discussion if whether 8 houses closer together on 16 acres is breaking two-acre zoning or not,” Lerner said. “I think these discussions are worth having.”
Failla said that two-acre zoning does provide a selling point for the town, but agreed with Lerner that there is room for increased flexibility.
“We need to be open minded about this,” said Failla. “We’re in the process of doing an updated town plan of conservation and development and we want to hear from the public.”
Korsh said that two-acre zoning is important for the town there may be “creative solutions” for “small alternatives.”
“Maybe we can consider cluster housing if the town is interested in looking at it,” she said, adding that P&Z will issue a questionnaire to ask residents what they think during their process of updating the town plan.
The candidates discussed the formerly proposed Active Adult Community District. Lerner said she wasn’t sure if that type of development was right for Weston.
“I didn’t agree with that plan exactly as it was presented,” said Lerner. “I think Weston, which doesn’t have a density problem right now, we have to be careful not to tip that balance. I wanted to look at that more.”
Lerner also said she was concerned with a cluster housing development that was “all seniors” due to the tax base.
“I think multigenerational housing might be better,” she said. “You have some empty nesters and some people who would want to start a family and put their kids through the schools.”
Failla said that the proposal needed some more “craftsmanship” but was happy that it brought forth discussion.
“We learned a lot from it and looking forward we’re taking the temperature of the town,” said Failla. “I’m not sure we need complicating factors of senior housing because how do you define it? It gets complicated in terms of enforcement.”
Ultimately, Falber reiterated previous points that getting the opinions of Weston residents is crucial before any type of zoning shift is made.
“We have to use every communication means possible, electronically and otherwise, to get the opinions of the people who live in this town across all age brackets.”
Downtown
When asked about possible improvements to the “downtown” area, Korsh said the Commission has been looking over town property near Weston Center to see what can be done.
“It is only going to be enhanced but it will be in small increments,” Korsh said. “We’re working with private and town property, we can make suggestions and come up with some great ideas. We shouldn’t fear change but it needs to be incremental and very well thought out.”
Falber said the commission needs to look at a downtown area as more than just a few stores.
“We have to explore what is possible and what we don’t see,” he said. “What is town center supposed to offer? Should it offer amenities for us or should it be a destination for people to come to and spend money? We haven’t come up with a blank page and write out what do we do.”
Falber said that much of the zoning in place is to ensure that Weston’s downtown doesn’t begin to resemble the Post Road in Westport.
“How do we tie everything together so when people drive through our town they stop and take advantage of what we have to offer,” asked Falber. “That’s what a town center should be.”
Lerner said the town shouldn’t look into additional commercial development as a way to solve tax issues, but an expansion of a town center could make Weston “more attractive.”
“I’m not in favor of anything aggressive, I’m in favor of making deliberate decisions that may moderately increase commercial development,” she said. “It would need to be changes that works for Weston and public input is imperative.”
Environmental concerns
After question was asked about how an updated town plan should reflect concerns for the environment, Failla said the town plan is a document that is concerned about the environment and sustainability.
“We have members of the Conservation Commission participating with us on the process,” said Failla. “They operate under state statute and are here to protect water resources in town. We’re all working to present our natural resources.”
Korsh said P&Z is required to worry about environmental impacts.
“It’s incumbent on us to get that information from Conservation,” said Korsh. “We update maps so we know where open space is, where watersheds are and all of the things that go into keeping our town beautiful.”
Falber called the environment of Weston a main selling point for people who live in this town.
“You’re surrounded by an incredible array of trees, land, topography, water, hiking trails and we want to preserve that for the people that move into this town that we may never get to know.”
Lerner said there are two ways for P&Z to impact the environment of Weston: regulation and education.
She cited P&Z’s pushing for a zero incremental runoff initiative that ensures there is limited water runoff. She also mentioned that anyone moving soil needs to have a soil disturbance permit.
“The town plan is more educational,” she said. “We can focus in a detailed fashion on low impact development. We’re not only informing people but giving them examples of how to do it.”