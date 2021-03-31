science

2I / Borisov: The interstellar comet is still very original

March 31, 2021
Faye Stephens

On August 30, 2019, amateur astronomer Gennady Vladimirovich Borisov made an observation in the Crimea with the help of a self-made telescope that may have aroused the jealousy of many professionals: he discovered the comet 2I / Borisov, now named after him. An interstellar visitor on his way through our solar system. This was the second object after asteroid 1I / Oumuamua. Observations with the ESO Very Large Telescope in Chile by a team led by Stefano Bagnolo of the Northern Ireland Planetarium and Armagh Observatory indicate that 2I / Borisov probably did not fly near a star on its long journey. This is what Bagnulo and Co wrote in Nature Communications..

