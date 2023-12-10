December 10, 2023

2023 will be the warmest year since measurements began. According to experts, this is due to climate change. But this is also responsible for heavy snowfall. How does this work?

Esmond Barker December 10, 2023 2 min read

What the average person thinks is a contradiction is clearly not the case. At least that’s what meteorologists and climate researchers say.

According to them, the Earth is constantly warming due to climate change. So 2023 was the warmest year in living memory — or at least since people started measuring temperature.

The fact that entire airports are now out of service due to the onset of winter with heavy snowfall in no way contradicts the global warming hypothesis. Experts say. Quite the opposite.

Climate change is causing less frequent but more intense snowfall. Heavy rains like in November are also a result of this.

In addition, climate should not be confused with weather. Climate is a long-term phenomenon, and weather is just a snapshot.

What is strange is that climate activists themselves do not make this distinction when it suits them.

In 2019, Greta Thunberg excitedly declared from Paris that it would be as warm as summer there in February. According to her, if it had been cold, the weather would have been straight. But of course it was the climate.

Science has never been easier. If it snows a lot, climate change is to blame. Snow melts quickly too. If there is no snow at all, even more so. Unusually warm days in winter, unusually cold days in summer: the answer is always the same.

See also  Local elections in Austria - Graz became communist

Perhaps we should first invent weather events that cannot be attributed to global warming.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Because they don’t know what they’re talking about

December 9, 2023 Esmond Barker
2 min read

The BBC presenter is giving us the middle finger – and here’s why

December 8, 2023 Esmond Barker
2 min read

Expansion and modernization: Danish Border Airport hopes to triple in size thanks to German passengers

December 8, 2023 Esmond Barker

You may have missed

2 min read

Business trip in the USA – with ESTA or visa

December 10, 2023 Faye Stephens
2 min read

The Rock as president? American Parties asked Dwayne Johnson

December 10, 2023 Ulva Robson
4 min read

The Hubble constant: When the universe catches up with cosmology

December 10, 2023 Faye Stephens
5 min read

Official news pending – Waldner promises another departure at Wengen – Sport

December 10, 2023 Eileen Curry