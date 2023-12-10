2023 will be the warmest year since measurements began. According to experts, this is due to climate change. But this is also responsible for heavy snowfall. How does this work?

What the average person thinks is a contradiction is clearly not the case. At least that’s what meteorologists and climate researchers say.

According to them, the Earth is constantly warming due to climate change. So 2023 was the warmest year in living memory — or at least since people started measuring temperature.

The fact that entire airports are now out of service due to the onset of winter with heavy snowfall in no way contradicts the global warming hypothesis. Experts say. Quite the opposite.

Climate change is causing less frequent but more intense snowfall. Heavy rains like in November are also a result of this.

In addition, climate should not be confused with weather. Climate is a long-term phenomenon, and weather is just a snapshot.

What is strange is that climate activists themselves do not make this distinction when it suits them.

In 2019, Greta Thunberg excitedly declared from Paris that it would be as warm as summer there in February. According to her, if it had been cold, the weather would have been straight. But of course it was the climate.

Summer temperatures in Paris are approx. In February… pic.twitter.com/8SlQhWTn8D – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 23, 2019

Science has never been easier. If it snows a lot, climate change is to blame. Snow melts quickly too. If there is no snow at all, even more so. Unusually warm days in winter, unusually cold days in summer: the answer is always the same.

Perhaps we should first invent weather events that cannot be attributed to global warming.