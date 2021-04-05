2-1 victory in Basel – Vaduz shocked Bayern in the 93rd minute

Basel – Vaduz 1: 2 Ravizen Premier League, Round 27, Season 20/21 05.04.2021

FC Basel can’t get out of the negative headlines when it comes to sports either. He lost the home match against Vaduz by conceding a 1: 2 stoppage-time goal and dropped to fifth.

The people of Basel were not spared from the tremendous crisis. After an escalating row over future ownership last week and the media battle between parties over President Bernhard Burgener and his opponent David DeGene, the next low sporting blow was dealt at Easter Monday. The second leg against the rising team lost 1: 2 with a goal in the 93rd minute. Not even Heinz Lindner’s three impressive rallies saved Bayern at least one point. For Ciriaco Sforza, the air is getting thinner and thinner – one might think.

Vaduz was twice as successful after Kornern. After 37 minutes, Joel Schmid, whom Arthur Cabral did not cover adequately, nodded his head. In stoppage time, another defender, Yannick Schmid, struck his head. Bayern came only to temporary compensation with a special goal.

Thanks to a win over FCB now fifth-placed, Vaduz is no longer at the bottom of the table for the first time since the fourth round. It could also have been said that the three points were not stolen. Basel possessed the field superiority, but acted in a creepy, harmless way in front of the opposite goal. The fact that the equalizer came 56 minutes later with an own goal by Denis Simani fits into the picture. The fact that Lindner’s bailout against Tonahan Cicek (minute 74/92) and Matteo de Gusto did not bring anything that could be counted either.

The fact that FCB lacked a clear streak was also made clear by Valentin Stocker’s surprising nomination as captain. Stocker returned to work for the first time since mid-February after the deadline for “head ventilation”. For nearly two months his services were previously unwanted. With the crucial distraction of the equalizer, Vaduz prevented Simane Stoker from being able to score as a scorer on his return.

In a break-out interview on Swiss TV, Basel Herry, CEO of Basel, was able to assert that the escalating power struggle does not affect daily business. Performance on the field said otherwise. Although FCB would have liked to steer the game in different directions in the early stages. Aldo Calolo had already defeated Vaduz goalkeeper Benjamin Bushel after a quarter of an hour, but shot the blacksmith, who pushed from 11 meters away.

The fact that a field microphone recorded a racist insult to Kalolo’s title also matches the unsuccessful Basel reappearance. At present, it was not possible to determine whether the comment was completely out of place and came from the edge of the field or from the media space.

Basel – Vaduz 1: 2 (0: 1)

SR Hänni. – rip: 37 The Blacksmith (Corner Jagic) 0-1. 56 Samani (Goal) 1: 1. 93. Schmid (Jagic’s corner) 1: 2.

Basil: Lindner. Wiedmer, Van der Werf, Klose, Petretta; Frey (81. males), Abrashi (60. Marchan); Kalolo (81 Sen), zoophy, stalker; Cabral (69. Van Wolfswinkel).

Vaduz: Bushels. Dorn, Schmid, Schmid, Simane, Hug (78 Obexer); Jagic, Phaser (60 Phaser), De Gusto, Loachinger; Djukic (78 Sutter).

Notes: Basel without Kasame, Komart, and Heidari (all patients), Shaka, Isofi, Jorge and Badulla (all injured). Vaduz without Jasser (suspension), Obexer and Prokopic (both affected). Warnings: 23. Quail (non-athletic behavior). 23. Free (non-athletic behavior). 83- Sean (foul). 92. Widmer (False).