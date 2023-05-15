1,500 British soldiers take part in NATO exercise in Estonia – EURACTIV.com

The UK is sending more than 1,500 troops to train with other NATO soldiers as part of a major exercise in Estonia.

Spring Storm, the UK-led NATO-enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group (eFP), is the largest annual military exercise involving British and French forces, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

About 14,000 troops from 11 NATO countries are expected to participate in the exercise.

“Hundreds of British soldiers from all branches of our armed forces will once again train alongside soldiers from 11 NATO countries, demonstrating the strength of our cooperation with partner nations and our shared commitment to the NATO alliance,” British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said.

“As the Russian military continues its illegal occupation of Ukraine and threatens stability in Europe, the UK and our allies will continue to support Ukraine and defend our common values ​​and freedoms,” he said.

According to the MoD, the eFP maintains a continuous presence on NATO’s eastern border and deploys troops that act as “a deterrent to any aggression against the alliance’s borders.”

Recent operations as part of the UK-led eFP include aerial interceptions of Russian aircraft by RAF fighter jets.