New York Society Danced Three Four Times » LeadersNet

The 67th edition of the “Viennese Opera Ball New York” took place for the first time at the glamorous “The Plaza”. Local high society and Austrian celebrities accepted the invitation of organizer Sylvia Fraiser and artistic director Daniel Serafin.

A few months ago, coveted tickets for the “Vienna Opera Ball New York” were completely sold out (Leadersnet report), last Friday evening the time has finally arrived: under the motto “A night inspired by Carmen”, the Viennese ball culture was celebrated for the first time at “The Plaza” hotel at the invitation of the organizer Sylvia Fraser and the artistic director Daniel. Seraphine. “Music connects and creates new friendships. Right now, cultural dialogue is of inestimable value to society,” Serafin said. Fraser is not at all surprised that the ball sold out so quickly: “Austrian culture is an export success and a very beautiful calling card for our country. The “Vienna Opera Ball New York” celebrates Viennese ball culture and Austrian beauty even as it moves to a pulsating and exciting Manhattan Waltz time”.

Austrian ball culture abroad

Local political and business personalities also participated in the community event. City councilors Peter Hanke and Eduard Mermelstein and Austrian ambassador Petra Schneebauer opened the ball. “New York City is America’s best city – Vienna is Europe’s. The close relationship between these two cities creates a valuable and fruitful friendship. The Viennese Opera Ball New York is a business card for Austria and an invitation to Vienna. Culture is an important factor of tourism value in our city and for guests from all over the world. is a magnet,” Hanke opened.

Music festival and for a good cause

Opera stars from four countries provided one of the evening’s many musical highlights. In homage to Carmen, Stephen Costello, El-Khoury, Nathalie Peña-Gomas and George Cognitze introduced pieces by Bizet. Musically, maestro Vinicius Katta led the evening with the specially formed Viennese Opera Ball Orchestra. Choreographed by Sandra Stockmeyer and Roman Schwabeck, the 34 debutantes proved they can dance in three-four time even in New York. Before the midnight quadrille, Fraser and Seraphin presented an award to Jean Shafirop, who has been involved in numerous charities for the first time in the ball’s history.

Stefan Ottrubay (Esterházy Kulturbetriebe), Klaus Banholzer (Schönbrunn Palace), Helmut Skopa (VGN Median Holding), fashion designer Caroline Sinemus (Salzburger Madl), Michael Trestel (Austrian Airlines), Petra Schneips to United), Consul General Thorsten Eisingerich, Katharina Jeschke (IMZ – International Center for Music and Media), Alexander Marschick (Permanent Ambassador of Austria to the United Nations), Norbert Ketner (Vienna Tourism), Gerhard J. Loebner (Weingut Meyer am Pfarblatt), Susanne Keppler-Schlesinger (Kulturforum NY), Franz Patay (Vereinigte Bühnen Wien), Christian Strubeck (Ronacher/Raimund Theater Wien), Julian Jäger (Vienna Airport), Ingrid Flick (Entrepreneur), Peter Hasslacheratelbu culture specialist), Wolfgang Kochert (jeweler), Peter Hosek (Schönbrunn Palace Concerts), Inge and Harald Serafin, fashion designer Malen Breton, Ulrich Koestinger (Obrabase) and artists Franz-Joseph Baar and Jan Petchinger.

Recordings of the ball and reception can be found here and here.

www.vienneseoperaball.com