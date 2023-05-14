Ice hockey world championships on Sunday – USA wins clearly against Hungary, Canada limps against Slovenia – Sports

Ice hockey world championships Sunday – USA wins clearly against Hungary, Canada vs. Slovenia – Sports – SRF
In Group A in Tampere, the United States beat Hungary 7-1, while Denmark beat France 4-3 at the Etihad.
In the “Swiss” Group B, Canada won less clearly than expected against Slovenia.
Group A
USA 7-1 Hungary – The United States celebrated its next win in Group A at the start of Sunday’s games at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Finland and Latvia. In Tampere, the Americans beat Hungary 7-1. Alex Tuch corrected the false start after 2 minutes for a surprising 0:1. Only Nick Bonino scored twice.
France – Denmark 3: 4 At – Denmark’s 2nd win in 2nd World Cup match. It could have been 3 points. The Danes led 2:0 and 3:2, but could not hold on to the lead as time went on. Patrick Russell saved the Scandinavians in overtime with his 4:3 majority. Former Biel player Nikolaj Ehlers scored the first goal for the Danes. The Winnipeg Jets attacker now has 3 World Cup goals.
Group B
Slovenia 2-5 Canada – In the “Swiss” Group B at the World Cup in Tampere and Riga, Canada won less clearly than expected against Slovenia. The world champions produced a superb performance in their opening game against Latvia, beating the promoted side 5-2. Jan Trosk scored the first and last goal of the game (4th/56th), having failed to score the previous day in a 0:7 loss against Switzerland.
