▷ FOR INDIAN SUMMER TO CANADA: Condor starts her first trip to Toronto

Condor Flugdienst GmbH

To Canada in Indian Summer: Condor’s First Trip to Toronto Begins

Non-stop flights resume from Frankfurt, starting from €299.99

September 7, 2021 – Just in time for the Canadian border to open: Today, for the first time, the Condor’s journey from Frankfurt to Toronto in the province of Ontario in Canada will begin again. Flights to Halifax, Nova Scotia will also resume this week. Thus, a popular travel destination returns to the holiday schedule of the most popular airlines in Germany. Condor flies from Frankfurt three times a week to Toronto and twice a week to Halifax. Tours can be booked with all German tour operators and travel agencies. Air tickets are less than usual www.condor.com It is available over the phone.

“Our guests had to wait a long time to be able to travel across the pond to North America again. Canada has now invited all fully vaccinated North American fans to return, and we are pleased to be able to offer five flights per week from Frankfurt to Canada,” explains Ralph Teckentrupp. Condor CEO.

“We are very pleased that Condor is once again offering attractive destinations in Canada after a long break. The renewed weekly connections to Halifax and the city of Toronto are not only a positive sign for Frankfurt Airport and the entire region, but it also underscores Condor’s important role in Germany’s central air traffic hub. This is a tradition for us, because Condor has been connecting Frankfurt to destinations around the world for more than 60 years. Dr. Pierre-Dominique Brum, Member of the Board of Management for Aviation and Infrastructure, Fraport AG, said:

Canada is opening its national borders today to fully immunized travelers from Europe. Toronto and Halifax are the perfect starting points for round trips to experience the famous Indian summer. From there, guests can also access ten other destinations in Canada with Condor’s partner WestJet. September and October are the best time to travel to see the colorful landscapes.

