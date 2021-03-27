In a word … Jürgen Boss in a conversation with Jan Lissek

Jean Lesicke’s interpretations and techniques attest to a maturity much earlier than his years. At the age of twenty-five, the Canadian plays more than a hundred concerts every year on the major theaters of the world and has established close relationships with leaders of orchestras such as Sir Antonio Pabano, Yannick Nizette Segoyen, Daniel Harding and Claudio Abado (†).

Following the success of Nachtmusik, he will present a new solo show in 2019/20, as well as a Beethoven Song Course with Matthias Goerne. He has been invited again to perform with the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Philharmonic Orchestra, Philharmonic della Scala, Orchestra del Academia Nazionale de Santa Cecilia and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, to attend concerts at Carnegie Hall and Elbphilharmonie. Jan Lissek has performed with the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony Orchestra, Staatskapelle Dresden, Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and London Symphony Orchestra.

At the age of 15 he signed an exclusive contract with Deutsche Grammophon. On his sixth album for the mark, which was released in September 2019, he directed St. Martin’s Academy in the Fields of the Piano at all five of Beethoven’s concerts. With a direct registration from Konzerthaus Berlin, the brand is launching its releases to celebrate the Year of Beethoven 2020. In March 2020, Deutsche Gramophone released a Beethoven song course recorded with baritone Matthias Goernen. Previous registrations were awarded an ECHO Klassik Award and a JUNO Award.

At the age of 18, Jan Lisseki was named the youngest recipient of the Young Artist Award by Gramophone magazine and was awarded the Leonard Bernstein Prize. In 2012 UNICEF appointed him as Ambassador to Canada.