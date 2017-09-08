Norfield Church in Weston celebrates Homecoming Sunday

Senior Minister, the Reverend Dr. Bernard R. Wilson, and Reverend Kelly H. Rogers, Associate Minister, will be welcoming the Norfield Congregational Church family back to a new year of church events with its traditional Homecoming Sunday on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary.

As Norfield celebrates its 260th year in the Weston community, its Homecoming Sunday theme is “God’s Love = Faith in Action.” “The quickest way to real impactful change in today’s world is to take ‘initiative.’ We’re encouraging the congregation and our neighbors to look at how each of us can make a difference by creating a positive impact on both ourselves and those around us,” said Rev. Wilson.

Homecoming Sunday is organized by Norfield’s Fellowship Committee and members of the community are invited to attend.

Following worship service, there will be a catered lunch by Sal’s Verona Fire Truck Pizza along with games and a bounce house for the children, as well as an informational showcase highlighting the various boards, committees and ministries Norfield has to offer, including its annual Day of Giving.

Parents may sign up their children for Sunday school, youth groups, and youth choirs.

For more information on Homecoming Sunday and other Norfield Congregational Church events, visit norfield.org.