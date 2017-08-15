Weston-led Peter Pan takes flight in Fairfield

Stage and screen actor Sandy Duncan, who is widely remembered for playing the title role in Peter Pan on Broadway, has retained some of her Peter Pan magic.

Duncan recently made a video on YouTube to promote New Paradigm Theatre’s upcoming production of Peter Pan-Reimagined. In the video, Duncan introduces Jaden Bonfietti-Csvihinka, who plays Peter, and blows fairy dust on the young actor, wishing her good luck.

Peter Pan-Reimagined is being performed Saturday, Aug. 26 and Sunday, Aug. 27, at Fairfield Theatre Company’s Warehouse in Fairfield. The musical is a very original production and ties in the idea of “stimulating a child’s imagination so they can create a better world.”

Paul Bogaev of Weston, an Emmy- and Oscar-winning composer and conductor, is the show’s musical director. He also portrays Captain Hook in the show. “It is fun to do both musical and acting,” Bogaev said.

“Hook is a larger-than-life part, a lot of fun where you can chew the scenery a bit and reinterpret the role; I’m playing him as a bit of a televangelist. Last year I played Fagin in Oliver! sort of like Joe Cocker. When not acting, I will conduct and play — we have a great group of pit band pirates,” he said.

Bogaev said he has been very lucky in his career. “This is a chance for community outreach, to give back to young people who would otherwise not have this opportunity and to help others as I was helped. It makes me feel worthy, and we have discovered some very talented kids. I also love the multi-ethnic aspect, making a classic tale interracial like I did for Cinderella with Whitney Houston and Brandy 20 years ago.”

Martin Marchitto will stage direct and design, and Scott Bryce of Weston and Holleran Media will produce special effects.

Scarlet Tanzer of Weston is playing one of the show’s “Lost Kids.”

The FTC Warehouse is located at 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. For tickets or more information, visit nptheatre.org or fairfieldtheatre.org or call 203-319-1404.