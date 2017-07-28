State holds Plant Science Day on Aug. 2

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) is hosting its open house, Plant Science Day 2017.

The annual event is held on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Lockwood Farm, the Station’s 75-acre research farm, located at 890 Evergreen Avenue, Hamden.

Plant Science Day is a day of scientific inquiry and discovery, featuring updates on the Station’s research advances in agriculture, food safety, the environment, including forestry, and public health.

Plant Science Day is free, open to the public, and takes place rain or shine. Among the day’s highlights are the Century Farm Award and the Samuel W. Johnson Memorial Lecture. This year’s Century Farm Award, presented to a farm that has been in family operation for more than 100 years, will go to Kasheta Farms in South Windsor.

The Memorial Lecture, named for Dr. Samuel Johnson, director of the Station from 1877 to 1900, was established as a forum focusing on current issues of concern to Connecticut residents and beyond. This year’s lecture, “Building a Sustainable Future in an Age of Uncertainty,” will be presented by Rob Klee, Commissioner, Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection.

Oral presentations by CAES scientists will include “Gypsy Moth Outbreaks in Connecticut: Past, Present, and Future,” “Bees and the Neonicotinoid Controversy,” and “Growing Grapes in Connecticut’s Ever-Changing Climate.”

Additional highlights of Plant Science Day 2017 include two technical demonstrations, “Pruning Basics” and “Household Pest Control,” and poster displays featuring several of the Station’s current research programs.

Plant Science Day offers many opportunities for attendees to engage in informal discussions with CAES scientists on a variety of scientific topics.

Attendees can also visit 92 field plots and exhibits, participate in riding tours, and activities for children, including the ever-popular “Passport for Kids” program.

The Station’s experts will be available to diagnose plant diseases, identify plants, insects, and weeds, and collect soil samples for testing.

For more information, call 203-974-8500 or visit ct.gov/caes.