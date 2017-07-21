Weston property sales are average in May with sharp rise in June

The town of Weston had 14 home sales in May and 31 home sales in June.

May property sales totaled $10.969 million while June home sales totaled $31.40 million.

In May, the average sale price was $783,500 while the median sale price was 717,500.

In June, the average sale price was $1,012,935 while the median sale price was $924,000.

The highest sale price in May was $2,012,500 for a house on Good Hill Road while the lowest was $435,000 for a house on Dogwood Lane.

The highest sale price in June was $2,450,000 for a house on Old Redding Road while the lowest was $385,000 for a house on Maple Street.

Of the 14 homes sold in May, five exceeded the average sale price.

Of the 31 homes sold in June, nine exceeded the average sale price.

The 14 home sales in May are slightly less than the 16 home sales in May 2016.

However, this year’s 31 home sales in June is a significant spike from June 2016, when there were 19 home sales.

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of May:

9 Ten Oclock Lane, Thomas and Kathleen O’Connell to Daniel and Laura Victor, $899,000

118 Good Hill Road , Steven and Jennifer Matthsen to Steven and Dana Spencer, $2,012,500

306 Lyons Plain Road , Peter Faillace Estate to Steven and Kathryn Knapp, $550,000

21 Goodhill Road, Edith Hilpman Estate to Christine and Guilherme Ferreira, $730,000

26 High Acre Road, Go Key Realty Consulting to Christopher and Lauren Parzych, $705,000

40 White Birch Road , Cory and Leslie Zelnik to Heather and David Levy, $800,000

8 Tannery Lane South, R. Joy Matthews Trust to Jonathan and Courtney Blahosky, $675,000

68 Old Hyde Road, Franklin and Tracy Collins to David and Stephanie Bedusa, $465,000

44 White Birch Road , Christopher and Mary Trepp to Jacob and Danielle Dibble, $562,500

7 Dogwood Lane, Krista Hayward to Thomas Stucki, $435,000

22 Richmond Hill Road, 22 Richmond Hill Road LLC to Carolyn and Freda Welsh, $600,000

3 Pink Cloud Lane, Lois and Robert Lesser Estate to William and Susan Conlin, $825,000

9 Tannery Lane North, Adam and Kate Fierman to James and Tabitha Blake, $770,000

9 Autumn Ridge Road , Matthew and Shannon Waldis to Mark and Sarah Blair, $940,000

The following property transfers were recorded with the town clerk for the month of June:

24 Hart Lane, Kathryn Meighan to Steven and Jordon Goursen, $1,028,989.50

15 Weddington Lane , Kenneth and Mary Kennedy to Eric and Tara Bleile, $875,000

45 Codfish Lane , Gloria Miller to Michael and Bernadette Kingsley, $527,000

27 Stonehenge Road , Joan Bryne to Mark and Julia Brennan, $562,000

23 Powder Horn Hill , 23 Powder Horn Hill LLC to Brandon and Ashley Roder, $695,000

17 Osborn Farm Road , Stephen Nickel and Gabriele Meyer to Paul and Caragh Landry, $924,000

40 November Trail, William and Nancy Hasenauer to Korey and Koren Kross, $800,000

27 Ravenwood Drive , Alan and Lori Light to Konrad and Katherine Lang, $835,000

14 Sunset Drive , John and Elena Troani to Blake Stasa and Dominique Koutsakis, $1,007,500

2 Maple Street , Ralph Forsberg to Lis Heimerle and David Devine, $385,000

23 Soundview Farm Road , Ventures Trust to Magda Szabo, $730,000

23 Old Stage Coach Road , John and Nadine Kerns to David and Kimberly Saussy, $1,142,500

3 Alexander Lane , Andrea Niewenhous Trust and Nancy Blair Trust to Joslyn and Stephen Crowe, $749,000

28 Pheasant Hill Road , Michael and Judith Corbett to Saurin Shah and Sara Borden, $1,531,750

20 Trails End Road , Daniel and Elizabeth Malett to Theodore and Shari Goldstein, $830,000

20 Aspetuck Glen , Kevin and Jennifer McHale to Derek Hutchison and Sarah Brown, $1,600,000

7 Ridge Road , Carlos Pascual Trust to David and Jennifer Berger, $957,500

343 Good Hill Road , 343 Good Hill Road LLC to Raymond and Cho Crosby, $710,000

74 Eleven O’Clock Road , BLB Builders LLC to Todd and Rachel Garber, $945,000

87 Norfield Road , Sturges Brothers Inc to Donald and Alissa Stoltz, $1,650,000

11 Tannery Lane South , Dean Schwartz to Laurence and Jamie Brown, $865,000

5 Tubbs Spring Drive , Frances Day Estate to Eric and Amy Goodman, $480,000

71 Trails End, Craig and Amy Jonsson to Peter and Sonya Stack, $974,000

10 Old Rock Road , Marguerite Brownstein Estate to Shannon Wren, $533,000

17 Broad Street , Arthur and Martha Mintzer to Michael and Laura Guzewica, $1,000,000

11 Sachem Road , James and Catherine Bennett to Lori Meinke, $1,049,000

45 September Lane , David and Diane Hertz to Jean Charles and Susan Forster, $751,875

64 Old Redding Road , David Gitow and Jaime Lalonde to Paul Remmell, $2,450,000

11 Saugatuck River Road , Lucille LLC to Christopher and Hilary Misiano, $2,050,000

16 Twin Oak Lane , Donna Bonafide to David Gitow and Jamie Lalonde, $1,470,000