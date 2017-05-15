Sweeping its way into the South-West Conference championship, the Weston High boys tennis team defeated Brookfield, 7-0 in the semifinals on Monday, May 15.

Weston won all matches in straight sets. At first singles, Sebastian Casellas nearly swept Sam D’Orio in a 6-0, 6-1 win.

Set scores were reversed at second singles when Matt Sydney defeated Amar Patel 6-1, 6-0. At third singles, Charlie Gosnell defeated Jared Goldstein 6-1, 6-1.

Also winning in straight sets, Grady Tarzian beat Chris Wurzel 6-2, 6-1 at fourth singles.

The lone sweep was at first doubles. Reid Brostoff and Jesse Kallins blank Joe Abraham and Jarett Satula.

James Hastings and Cameron Edgar were at second doubles and defeated Brit Wallman and Steve Alert 6-3, 6-2. Third doubles featured Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder beating Fazil Qaisar and Ian Garcia 6-0, 6-2.