Boys tennis: Weston 5, Joel Barlow 2

Keeping its winning streak alive, the Weston High boys tennis team defeated Joel Barlow 5-2 on Wednesday, May 3.

Weston swept all of the singles matches. Sebastian Casellas defeated Noah Sobel 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 and Matt Sydney also gave up just two games in a 6-1, 6-1 win over Jake Bernard at second singles.

At third singles, Charlie Gosnell posted the same scored to beat Jesse Hubicki. Also getting a win, Grady Tarzian beat Sebastian Frisch 6-3, 6-2 at fourth singles.

Weston’s lone doubles win came when Jesse Kallins and Reid Brostoff beat Matt Lucido and Adam Ortiz 6-3, 6-4 in the top spot.

Barlow took the remaining contests. It was a three-setter at second doubles with James Fleming and Alex Klein Wassink bouncing back to beat Cameron Edgar and James Hastings 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Third doubles featured a close first set with James Bebon and Trevor Feltman beating Drew Berkin and Stephen Blinder 7-5, 6-0.

