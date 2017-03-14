Special showing of Iron Jawed Angels Sunday in Weston

March is Women’s History Month and the Weston League of Women Voters will present the 2004 HBO movie Iron Jawed Angels on Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. in the Community Room of the Weston Public Library.

The film is based on the historical work of American activist and founding member of the National Woman’s Party, Alice Paul of Ridgefield. After spending time in England working with the English suffragette Emeline Pankhurst, Paul returned to America to take up the fight for American suffrage. Alice Paul and her friend and colleague, Lucy Burns, spearheaded the battle for the 19th Amendment, which finally granted women the right to vote on August 26, 1920, after a decade of protests, marches, prison, and hunger strikes.

The movie stars Hillary Swank as Alice Paul and Frances O’Connor as Lucy Burns, along with actresses Anjelica Huston and Julia Ormond. There will be a discussion afterward led by Weston LWV member Laura Smits. For more information, visit lwvweston.org.