Weston youth surveyed about drugs and alcohol

Positive Directions, in collaboration with Weston public schools and Weston Youth Services, has undertaken a second cycle of student and parent surveys to learn about youth beliefs and behaviors related to alcohol and other substance use. This cycle of survey collection is being sponsored through a donation from the Weston Adult Soccer League.

On March 8, a random sample of students in grades seven to 12 participated in an online survey during a class period. The survey was both anonymous and confidential. The results will be used to develop school and community action plans to increase the likelihood that Weston youth will be able to navigate through their middle school and high school years free of substance abuse. A community forum to release student and parent results is being planned for the spring.

As part of these efforts, parents may also share their attitudes about underage drinking and substance use. As with the student survey, responses are completely anonymous and confidential and no identifying information will be collected or shared.

For any questions regarding the survey, contact Denique Weidema-Lewis at [email protected].