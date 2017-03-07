Starting the state Class M tournament on a good note, the Weston High boys basketball team defeated Goodwin Tech 75-49 in the first round on Monday, March 6.

Weston, the 14th seed, took control in the first quarter with a 16-8 lead and was up 33-22 at halftime. The hosts were dominant under both hoops, having a distinct advantage in rebounding, which led to a a number of second chance points on offense as well as limiting their opponent’s opportunities.

Hamilton Forsythe led Weston with 27 points and in rebounds with 13. Nik Parker scored 12 with seven rebounds.

Chris Hover and Andrew Folger each scored 10 with the latter also getting six rebounds. Zach Clevenger scored six.

Luke Davies and Aiden Mettel each scored a three-pointer. Christian Watanabe and Zac Spencer each scored two points.

Luis Aguilar led Goodwin Tech with 12 points.