SLIDESHOW: Westonites join in ‘Herstoric’ March

Westonites united in protest along with hundreds of thousands of others at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, Jan. 21, the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

The March was organized as a peaceful demonstration in support of the rights of women, LGBT people, workers, people of color, people with disabilities, and immigrants.

In a show of widespread support and solidarity, millions of women, men, and children participated in sister marches and rallies throughout the United States and across the globe, including as far away as Antarctica.

There was a strong intent to send a message to newly elected President Trump. Homemade signs contained a wide variety of thoughts, ranging from serious to funny, such as “Don’t repeal our rights,” and “I’m with her,” with arrows pointing all around. Other signs were more profane and graphic in nature.

Weston kids chimed in with signs, too. Julian Smith’s said, “Build kindness not walls.” Adam Gruen’s said, “Men of quality do not fear equality,” while Lucy Nussbaum’s said, “Marching for my future” on the front and “And though she be but little, she is fierce” on the back.

About 80 busloads headed to the nation’s capital for the march from Connecticut. Chris Reilly, Nancy Kirwan Hayden and Nancy Roberts organized a bus from Weston. Other Westonites went on their own or with other local groups. Those who couldn’t make it to Washington attended rallies in New York City and Hartford.

Although the crowds were unexpectedly large in Washington and New York, Weston participants said the protests were peaceful and positive in spirit.

Roberts made the trek to D.C. with her daughters, Sarah, Naomi and Rachel. “I attended for a whole host of reasons,” she said, “but the most important one was that I wanted my daughters to see this is what democracy looks like. We have a right to have our voices heard,” she said.

Ilisa Spitzer Nussbaum attended the March with her daughter Lucy, 11. She said she wanted Trump to get the message that this country needs to be inclusive and not exclusive. “He won the Electoral vote, but not the popular vote, and he needs to be respectful of the rights of women, the LGBT community, people of all religions, and people here as refugees. These things are all essential, these are things we stand for as Americans,” she said.

Samantha Nestor took three millennials to the March. “I’m so energized by the pouring out of empathy and concern by these amazing women from our community and surrounding areas,” she said.

Karen Pattani-Hason, Michelle Fracasso and Tara Tanzer were among the Westonites who attended the rally in New York.

“I went because I wanted to support all women in the fight against sexism and misogyny evident in Donald Trump’s behavior, and to make clear we will not allow him or any other politician to run this country based on any anti-woman or anti-minority policies. I wanted to make clear we will hold him accountable for everything he does. I marched with my husband and extended family, including my in-laws, my sister, mom, and aunt who traveled from Philadelphia,” Pattani-Hason said.

Fracasso went with her two daughters, Raphaella and Tessa, and her husband, Jonathan Spitzer. “To me, it was a day of women’s global solidarity, to come together in numbers too large to ignore in support of causes we hold dear. We marched peacefully with an awakened sense of involvement in our democracy. I was marching with my girls to support equality for all people, to support the most vulnerable among us who are afraid, to support the urgent reality of climate change initiatives, to support equal pay and equal opportunity for women and minorities, and for all women’s rights — which are human rights. As it seems this president and proposed Cabinet are leaning toward dismantling services and policies that protect women, I have a responsibility to not let that happen — together with these women, we will not let that happen,” she said.

Tanzer had the good fortune to be near the press tent and staging area at the New York rally, where she chatted briefly with celebrities Whoopi Goldberg and Yoko Ono. “A lot of people felt the need to come together and be heard. It’s more than a sisterhood. This is a slice of America that feels the way I do. There are enough of us here to make a difference and take a stance so the rights of all of us are not completely crushed over the next four years,” she said.

EDITED to correct the spelling of Karen Pattani-Hason’s last name.