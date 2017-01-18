Obituary: James T. Hogg

James T. “Jim” Hogg passed away peacefully on November 15th at the age of 99.

He was born on July 8, 1917 in Boston Mass. His parents James and Jane Hogg were first generation immigrants from Aberdeen, Scotland.

He settled in Weston, CT in 1951 after serving six years with the US Army where he was commissioned as a 2nd Lt. He later landed in Normandy and fought under General Patton in the Battle of the Bulge. In 1945 when stationed in Pilsen, Czechoslovakia the Third Army soccer team was formed and they appointed him as coach and asked to play in the theater championship which they won in France. As a result of his soccer record he came in touch with special services in Munich and was assigned and managed the Riessersee, Post Hotel and Marktplaztz in Garmish Partenkirchen during Army occupation.

In 1951 he joined the Weston Westport Agency (now Camelot Real Estate) in the town center later becoming owner and president. Over the next 50 or so years he may have sold most of the homes in Weston at least once.

Jim was the founding father of the Weston Little League in 1956, an umpire for 25 years and secretary for 10 years. He was an avid supporter of the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots.

He was very active in Weston. He was a town selectman for two terms, member of the Republican town committee, land acquisition committee, community service advisor, treasurer of Weston scholarship committee, sportsman of the year, past president of Westport-Weston Board of Realtors and a charter member of the local Kiwanis club.

He treasured his vacations in Cape Cod, Palm Springs and having dinner with his friends at various restaurants in Fairfield county.

He is predeceased by his brothers Douglas and Angus Hogg, a son, Charles Howard and his wife of 40 years, Ruth P. Hogg. He is survived by his sister Ruth Woolston-Smith, his four children, Karen Demeter, Sharon Hogg, Deborah Howard and husband, William Sokolowski, Robert Howard and wife, Pam Howard, five grandchildren plus the many other children who grew up in Weston and called him “Uncle Jimmy.”

He will be remembered by his wonderful smile and twinkle in his eyes as he merrily called you “dahlin” or the children “you rascal.” He never met a stranger.

A celebration of life for Jim and Ruth Hogg will be held at the Northfield Congregational Church. Weston, CT on March 25th at 1 p.m. Jim will gladly catch a fly ball in heaven if a contribution in his name is made to the Weston Little League, P.O Box 1277, Weston, CT 06883.