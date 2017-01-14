Weston’s annual Speak Up is coming in February

Speak Up 2017 is fast approaching. This annual event where the public can speak directly with town officials and state legislators will be held Saturday, Feb. 4, from 10:30 to noon at the Weston Public Library’s Community Room.

The League of Women Voters of Weston and its moderator invite the public to attend and bring questions. The league expects that some in the audience will also wish to offer statements on various local and state matters, and these are allowed as long as they are brief and don’t insult any of those present.

Here are a few suggestions. For the new tax collector, “How are collections of property tax going?” Or for the new superintendent of schools, “How do we compare as a school system with Greenwich?” Instead of questions, perhaps just a greeting of welcome to Weston’s new town administrator and other new employees.

The league has invited representatives of all town boards and commissions and other municipal officials to be assembled onstage at Speak Up, as well as the town’s state legislators.

So be prepared to ask questions at Speak Up on Feb. 4. Coffee, tea, and donut holes will be provided. For more information, call Margaret Wirtenberg at 203-544-9270.