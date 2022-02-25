Zelensky orders general mobilization in Ukraine

After his comments on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President Hamilton Mourao refused the authority to discuss the matter. “To be clear, Article 84 states that the person speaking on this subject is the president. And the name of the president is Jair Messias Bolsonaro. Point,” Bolsonaro said in a social media broadcast on Thursday with Foreign Minister Carlos Franca (local time).

Murao had condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “Brazil is not neutral. “Brazil has made it clear that it respects Ukraine’s sovereignty,” Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Brazilian television. So, Brazil does not agree to the invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Initially, Bolsonaro did not comment. In a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last Wednesday, the right-wing head of state said Brazil was “in solidarity” with Russia. However, he left it open whether he was referring to the conflict with Ukraine. Traditionally, Brazilian diplomacy has been known for not taking sides and avoiding foreign policy struggles.