Xiaomi 11T (Pro) with warranty update available from today [Anzeige]

The new 11T and 11T Pro smartphones that Xiaomi introduced in mid-September are now available in stores. The manufacturer is adorned with an Android update guarantee.

For the 11T and 11T Pro, three Android upgrades are planned in addition to the already installed Android 11 including MIUI 12.5 and four years of security updates from smartphone availability. Buyers can expect updates to the upcoming Android 12 and versions 13 and 14 in the coming years.

Current devices in a slim design

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are very close. Both smartphones are housed in a 76.9 x 164.1 x 8.80mm body with a flat screen display and a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. All OLED (AMOLED) displays measure 6.67 inches, offer extended Full HD resolution, and have a peak 1,000 nits of cd/m² also engineered for HDR10+. The 11T Pro can also handle Dolby Vision.

Both models are also equipped with a triple rear camera divided into sensors of 108MP for wide angle, 8MP for ultra wide angle and 5MP for remote macro recordings. Both offer AI-powered “Hollywood effects” that aim to grab the attention of followers, especially on social media. Xiaomi calls this function “Cinemagic”. The 11T Pro can record in 4K resolution including HDR10+ or ​​8K SDR.

There is one difference in terms of hardware with the SoC: photo and video processing on the 11T Pro is handled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. For the 11T, Xiaomi has access to the MediaTek wallet and is based on Dimensity 1200 with Cortex-A78 cores. However, the memory configurations (8/128 and 8/256 GB) and 5G support are identical.

The 11T Pro also distinguishes itself from the 11T when it comes to charging: even the Xiaomi 11T recharges the battery very quickly, up to 67W, but the Xiaomi 11T Pro achieves quite a bit with the new “HyperCharge” charging standard with up to 120W another level: it should The full charge from 2 to 100 percent is completed in just 17 minutes, according to the manufacturer’s measurements, the charging indicator is already at 72 percent after 10 minutes. Xiaomi is based on a two-cell battery structure. The company has been certified by TÜV Rheinland that the battery level should reach 80 percent after 800 charge cycles.

Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are now available

who – which Xiaomi 11 T It is available from today in Meteorite Gray, Moonlight White and Celestial Blue colors with 8 GB / 128 GB at € 549.90, with 8 GB / 256 GB at € 599.90. who – which Xiaomi 11T Pro It is available for 649.90 € and 699.90 € respectively in the same memory configurations.