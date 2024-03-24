Xbox Portable: Microsoft reportedly has new prototypes

Rumors continue to swirl that Microsoft is working on an Xbox console in a portable format. These same assumptions are now being given new material: in a podcast on the YouTube channel Rand Al Tahour 19 Windows Central editor Jez Corden answered at 1:05:02 when asked that Microsoft recently received additional prototypes. This should not explicitly relate to devices that have already appeared before, but rather to new products. A possible connection to the Xbox development kit that has appeared in South Korea has also been mentioned.

Will a portable Xbox come?

If there are indeed new prototypes, it confirms that Microsoft is still working on developing the portable Xbox. Corden goes further and claims that this is explicitly intended to be a console for playing games locally. So the focus will likely be on at least reasonably powerful hardware and not on cloud gaming.

Recommended editorial content Here you will find external content from [PLATTFORM] . To protect your personal data, external integrations will only be displayed if you confirm this by clicking “Load all external content”: Download all external content I agree to display external content to me. This means that personal data is transferred to external platforms. Read more about our privacy policy.

Unfortunately, the podcast doesn't provide any other details, such as the technology or a planned release date. Even if the rumor is true, it is of course unclear whether the development will actually turn into a final product. Given the huge success of handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck, it's clear that Microsoft is at least considering creating a handheld console.

suitable for: Geforce RTX in the laptop: According to rumors, Nvidia is working on introducing

In light of the scattered rumors, the release of the corresponding product may still be some way off. Given the impending architectural and manufacturing change at AMD, Intel, and Nvidia, a similar product is unlikely to emerge, at least before the end of the year. Ultimately, the competition can respond later with more efficient chips. Of course, none of this is certain – only an announcement from Microsoft can provide clarity.

Source: via Indoor games