World Cup matches on Tuesday – Quarter-finals in Switzerland: Germany beat Latvia – sport

Germany beat Latvia 2-1 and is now the opponent of Switzerland in the quarter-finals.

Canada meets Russia in the knockout stage. Obviously, the Russians defeated Belarus 6-0.

In the first group, Switzerland defeated Great Britain.

Group A

Switzerland 6-3 Great Britain Click here for the detailed match report.

Russia 6-0 Belarus – It is clear that the Russians lived up to their role as candidates against Belarus. Already after the first trimester she was 5-0. Only in the last third he dropped the last goal to make the score 6-0. Russia will meet Canada in a true classic in the quarter-finals.

Slovakia 3-7 Czech Republic – Both teams were already selected in the quarter-finals before the confrontation. It was all about the situation in Group A – and of course about standing in the duel of neighbors. The Czech team, who had a poor start to the World Cup, finally celebrated an undisputed victory with a score of 7-3. This prompted them to overtake the Slovaks to third place in the group.

group b

Germany 2-1 Latvia – At the end of the mass games there was a real crime movie. Germany and Latvia fought for the quarter-finals. Canada also rejoiced, because the “Maple Leaf” was counting on the victory after 60 minutes – and it came. The Germans started strongly by scoring two goals. Although the Latvians came again in the middle third. But it is no longer sufficient to compensate. Germany will now face Switzerland in the quarter-finals, Canada has just reached the quarter-finals and hosts Latvia have been eliminated.

Canada – Finland 2: 3 nP – The Canadians had to bow to Finland 2:3 after a penalty shootout in the early afternoon, but they managed to avoid the preliminary round and World Cup disgrace. Because Germany defeated Latvia in the evening, Canada reached the quarter-finals. Fourth place in the group is now against the first in the first group, Russia.

Italy – America 2: 4 – Even in the last World Cup match, the weak Italian team had no chance. Despite a respectable performance, the team lost 4-2 to the United States. The Italians are the only team to finish the World Cup without points. On the other hand, the United States qualified for the quarter-finals as the group winner and meets Slovakia there.



